Fatal Tick Bites Are More Likely In These New York Locations

The likelihood of getting bitten by a tick in parts of New York State is much higher than others.

Tick bites are more common in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York and these are parts of the Empire State.

10 Hotpots For Tick Bites In New York State

Top 10 Regions To Get A Tick Bite In New York Based on data from the New York State Department of Health , these are the regions where you are most likely to get bit by a tick.

Tick Season Is Here In New York

Tick season has arrived in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State, health officials from the region warn.

“New York State is consistently amongst the states with the highest incidence for tickborne disease in the nation, and the Hudson Valley Region has some of the highest rates in the state,” Putnam County Department of Health Epidemiologist Alison Kaufman states.

Most Dangerous Ticks In New York State

There are about 30 tick species living in New York State. 10 can bite humans and pets and four are considered the most dangerous.

The most common ticks in New York in the spring are the Blacklegged Deer Tick, American Dog Tick, and Lone Star Tick, all of which can transmit serious diseases.

Tick-Causing Allergic Reactions To Meat Now Prevalent in New York

One of those ticks can cause a life-long allergic reaction to meat. CLICK HERE to find out more.

8 Types of Ticks Biting in New York

8 Types of Ticks Biting in New York This Season Tis the season for ticks. Here are the 8 types of ticks you'll find biting in New York.

Tips To Prevent Ticks