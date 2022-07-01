Fatal Accident in Hudson Valley, New York Shuts Down Route 9

A 26-year-old woman from the Hudson Valley was killed in an accident that shut down Route 9.

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at or about 04:55 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department responded to North Road (State Route 9) in the area just north of Winslow Gate Drive for a report of a car-pedestrian accident. The collision happened in the center turning lane which is a single lane dividing north and southbound traffic, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Poughkeepsie, New York Police Investigate Fatal Accident On Route 9 in Dutchess County

Google Google loading...

A 26-year-old woman from Poughkeepsie was hit by a Chevrolet Pick-Up truck being driven by a 48-year-old Hyde Park woman, police say. The 26-year-old from Poughkeepsie was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities haven't released her name.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"This investigation is ongoing and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking any witnesses that observed the crash to contact this agency at 845-485-3680 with their information," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated. "The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department was assisted by the Fairview Fire Department and the Mobile Life Support Services. The Traffic Enforcement Division was summoned to the location to initiate a reconstruction analysis.

Fatal Accident in Dutchess County, New York Shuts Down Route 9

Google Google loading...

Route 9 near Marist College and the new ShopRite was closed in both directions during the Thursday morning commute.

"North Road was shut down between Winslow Gate Road and approximately one thousand feet (plus) north of the aforementioned location from 04:47 hours to 08:20 hours for the initial investigation; this allowed for one northbound lane and one southbound lane to open while keeping the middle lanes shut down for further analysis. North Road was completely opened back up at 10:15 hours," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department said.

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Hudson Heritage Project on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie A massive project will transform a parcel of land on Route 9 into an open-air shopping center anchored by six insanely popular businesses.