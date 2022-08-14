Check out some cool vinyl record collections from music fans around the Hudson Valley.

Music fans love collecting vinyl. We all had records growing up, and the popularity of vinyl started to decline with the invention of cassettes, compact discs, and eventually the internet making music downloads available. But there has been a niche resurgence for vinyl in the rock music community in recent years with 9.2 million records sold in the U.S. back in 2014, a 260% increase since 2009. Also, sales in the UK increased five-fold from 2009-2014. And the sales just keep increasing.

Record Store Day was even started with the resurgence of vinyl back in 2007 and it's celebrated annually, sometimes multiple times a year, in an effort to celebrate the culture surrounding nearly 1400 independently owned record stores around the U.S. and thousands internationally.

Get our free mobile app

The vinyl record even has its own national day each year on Aug. 12. According to National Day Calendar, the day encourages listening to all kinds of music on vinyl records. We decided to ask the Hudson Valley to show off their extensive record collections, and got some great submissions.

Here are 5 Record Collections from Music Fans Around the Hudson Valley

Photo credit: Jeff Semencik Photo credit: Jeff Semencik loading...

Jeff Semencik of Hyde Park says that we'd find a little bit of everything in his record collection. Rock, country, soundtracks. oldies collections, including old K-tel stuff, everything from Aerosmith to Hank Williams, and he also has a vast amount of 45 singles.

Photo credit: Kevin Taber Photo credit: Kevin Taber loading...

Kevin Taber, originally from Poughkeepsie now lives in Largo, Florida. He says we'll find anything from Alice Cooper, Daryl Hall and John Oates, Aretha Franklin, Kiss, to 80’s hard rock. Winger, Warrant, Whitesnake, and the Ramones are all represented.

Photo credit: Benito Ugricich Photo credit: Benito Ugricich loading...

Benito Ugricich of Staatsburg says we'll find rock, heavy metal, alternative, and dance music in his collection. Black Sabbath AC/DC, Kiss, Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, Led Zeppelin, Ministry, Suicidal Tendencies, Sugar Ray, Cypress Hill, Beastie Boys, Sneaker Pimps, Nirvana, Limp Bizkit, Rage Against the Machine, Motley Crue, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dee Lite, Biggie Smalls and so many more can be found in his collection.

Phot credit: Michael Nickerson Phot credit: Michael Nickerson loading...

Michael Nickerson of Poughkeepsie says you'll find Louie Prima, The Osees, Beastie Boys, Slayer, Black Pumas, Hamilton OCR, Miles Davis, classic rock,…a little bit of everything in his collection.

Photo credit: David Laffin Photo credit: David Laffin loading...

David Laffin of Poughkeepsie's collection features lots of Beach Boys, McCartney, Dylan and The Dead. The Smiths and Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, along with his first record: Asia. He also has quite a bit of Jazz guitarists like John McLaughlin, George Benson and Grant Green, a couple of Beat poets albums and some classical. His favorite classical album is The Planets by Holst.

A big thank you to the Hudson Valley music fans for sharing their vinyl record collections with us. If you're looking to pick up some vinyl and maybe start or add to your own collection, there are some great independent record shops all over the Hudson Valley area. Check them out here.