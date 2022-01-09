5 Family-Friendly Places to Go Snow Tubing in the Hudson Valley

Has there been a severe lack of snow-related activities for you and your family? Maybe getting out of the house and heading outdoors is just the thing to get the family laughing with each other instead of at each other?

So what do you think I am talking about? A big snowball fight with one another? Nope, how about something else? What will you want to wear? Normal snowboarding or skiing gear works really well, bundle up and get ready for fun.

Have you tried snow tubing? Is it hard?

Snow tubing is really a lot of fun and you are less likely to hurt yourself than if you were skiing.

Where can you go snow tubing close to or in the Hudson Valley?

There are quite a few places you can do it with your family. Most places will sell you tickets for a specific day and for two-hour intervals.

1. Hunter Mountain has snow tubing.

For this season, Hunter Mountain, has snow tubing options for Friday, Saturday and Sunday and in two-hour increments. You can tube in individual tubes or in double tubes.

2. Mount Peter, Warwick, NY Orange County

Mount Peter is normally a place that has tubing, depending on the weather conditions. They have single and double tubes, and have sessions available in 1.5 hour sessions.

3. Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, Ulster County

Mohonk has snow tubing, but from what I can tell it is weather-dependent and for guests. Guests can enjoy this fun winter activity as part of their overnight rate.

4. Holiday Mountain, Monticello, NY Sullivan County

Holiday Mountain has snow tubing available, again, depending on the weather.

5. Catamount Mountain Resort, Hillsdale, Columbia County

Catamount is getting ready to open their brand new snowtubing park this season. While it might not be open yet, they have ordered more than 200 snow tubes, designed the runs and are awaiting the 'Mother Nature' request of snow.

Have you gone snow tubing before? Take the kids or leave them at home and go with your friends? Oh heck yeah! If ice skating is more your thing, keep reading for places to hit the ice in the Hudson Valley.

