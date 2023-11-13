Could Storm Bring White Christmas To Millions In New York State?

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? Well, a storm could bring a White Christmas to many in New York State.

Christmas is still seven weeks away, but we were just told the odds of a White Christmas in New York State.

Chance Of A White Christmas In New York State

A spokesperson for Online Betting Guide (OLBG) reached out to Hudson Valley Post about the latest odds of a White Christmas.

"Sportsbooks experts at OLBG, have profiled the latest betting odds and statistics surrounding the chances of a White Christmas taking place in 2023, including probabilities of it snowing at major airports including New York JFK," the spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

WPDH reports the earliest the Hudson Valley has seen snow is Oct. 4. That date has, of course, come and passed. The average date for the first snowstorm in the region is Nov. 16.

20 Percent Chance Of Snow In New York State For Christmas

The latest odds show New York State currently has a 20 percent chance of seeing snow this Christmas.

"William Hill's betting market focuses primarily on where the UK will see snow this Christmas but America is also high up in the betting odds with JFK Airport in New York given a 20% chance of festive snow," OLBG states

The last time the Hudson Valley woke up to a White Christmas was 2017. Most of the region had about three inches of snow on the ground. That 2017 Christmas storm wasn't in the forecast until a few days before the holiday.

