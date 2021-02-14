Hudson Valley Farm Offers Sledding and More

After last weekends Nor'easter you may not be thinking about visiting a local farm market but it turns out that it maybe the perfect time for a visit. Many Hudson Valley farm markets keep hours throughout the winter. The Apple Bin Farm Market on Route 9w in Ulster Park, Dressel Farms on Route 208 in New Paltz, The Shops at Jones Farm 190 Angola Road in Cornwall, Migliorelli Farm Market in Red Hook and Twin Ponds Greenhouse Landscaping and Farm at 2865 Albany Post Road in Montgomery are all offering farm goodies all winter. One Hudson Valley farm market I discovered is even going as far as offering outdoor winter fun.

Fishkill Farms at 9 Fishkill Farms Road in Hopewell Jct. shared on their Facebook page that they are hoping you and your family will stop out this weekend, not just for farm goodies but also for some fun in the snow. They not only have delicious farm fresh favorites but they are offering outdoor winter fun courtesy of the big snow storm we got last weekend.

You, your family and friends are invited to bring your own sleds, cross country skies, snowshoes and what have you to enjoy sometime in their orchards covered in snow. The activities are all free but they do ask everyone to check in at the farm market before you head out for winter fun on the farm.

Fishkill farm is offering their snow covered farm for winter fun between the hours of 9AM and 3PM on Thursdays and 9AM to 5PM on Fridays. Saturdays and Sundays. Friday thru Sunday they have hot chocolate, hard cider and fresh donuts available,

Fishkill Farms throughout the year offers fresh produce and pasture raised chickens. They are an orchard and a fruit and vegetable farm that has a pick your own season plus a diverse organically grown selection.

xxxx

Yummy Ways to Eat Winter Veggies