If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.

But there is a bit of a catch.

NY Upstate ranked the top 10 most affordable places in America to retire, and Tuscan, Arizona topped the list. And while most of the cities in the top 10 are not surprisingly either located in the South or out in the western U.S., one New York city ranked 7th.

This City in New York State Ranked Pretty Well...But

NY Upstate says that Rochester was the 7th most affordable city for retirees in the country. The study says that the median expense of homeownership in Rochester is only $1,300.

However, according to Neighborhood Scout, Rochester has a high rate of crime. Your chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Rochester are 1 in 125, versus an average of 1 in 287 in the rest of the state.

Also, the weather isn't the greatest if you don't like winter. Weather Spark says the average low during the month of January in Rochester is 20F. NY Upstate also says Rochester gets anywhere from 70 to 120 inches of snow per year.

Residents Still Leaving New York

According to the estimates from the United States Census Bureau, 126,355 residents left New York between July 2019 and July 2020. We know some of the reasons too, from reading the figures every year. It often comes down to; the cost of living, poor job growth (especially upstate), taxes, and harsh winters.

Now, add the fact that the state was one of the hardest hit areas during COVID in the world, and that's enough to send people packing, according to these estimates. Some New York City residents, who can work from home, have decided to head for areas like rural New England. Others continue to flock to the south for warmer weather and fewer expenses.

Where Are New Yorkers Going?

A website called Zippia used data from the Census and found the states where all these New Yorkers are going. Some of the results may be a bit surprising.

According to Zippia, they're heading to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Connecticut, and North Carolina.