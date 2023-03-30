New York Ranked One of the Worst States to Retire… Here’s Why
It's no surprise not many people head to New York to retire... but how did we rank this poorly?
WalletHub just came out with their report ranking "2023's Best States to Retire". They took a number of statistics into consideration, including Cost of Living, Health Care, and Quality of Life.
No surprise to us, New York didn't fare to well on this list. Between the weather, taxes and politics, there are A LOT of reasons to leave New York State when you retire.
But let's see what Wallethub's stats had to say about it...
5 - New York State
47th – Adjusted Cost of Living
25th – Annual Cost of In-Home Services
48th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
39th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market
24th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older
43rd – Health-Care Facilities per Capita
Who ranked worst than New York? Now this may surprise you!
1. Kentucky
2. New Jersey
3. Mississippi
4. Oklahoma
5. New York
You'd think Mississippi would have been ranked the worst, being they ranked LAST in Quality of Life and 3rd-to-last in Health Care. But it came in at 3rd overall because of how dang cheap everything is. They ranked 10th for Affordability.
SEE ALSO: Two Lower Hudson Valley Towns Ranked Among Best Places to Live in America
There's all the negatives we could focus on... but what about the good?
WalletHub's list also ranked the best states as well. And believe it or not, Florida didn't come in at #1.
1. Virginia
2. Florida
3. Colorado
4. Wyoming
5. Delaware
Safe to say, you have more options than you'd think when planning for a long retirement. But odds are in 50 years, no one's gonna be able to retire anyways. Or we just die from Climate Change... But we can dream!