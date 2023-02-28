New York is Home to One of the Top 20 Happiest Cities in America
You can be happy in New York State? No way!
All joking aside, there really is a lot to love in New York. From picturesque Niagara Falls to the tallest mountains in the Adirondacks, you can find so much beauty in our state. New York City even draws in people from all over the world, looking either to make it big or just see everything the Big Apple has to offer.
Even with all of that, there still has to be happier cities elsewhere.
WalletHub recently completed a study to find the Top 20 Happiest Cities in America. They compared over 180 of the largest U.S. cities, using data to rank them by 30 key indicators of happiness. These included factors like depression rates, average leisure times, and average sleep.
If you were to pick the happiest city in New York, you'd think it would be somewhere upstate. But that's where you'd be wrong.
18 - Yonkers
A great showing for the place who also ranked within the Top 10 Safest Cities in America. Yonkers faired significantly better than any other city in New York, largely thanks to their Emotional & Physical Well-Being ranking (17).
READ MORE: One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
In terms of Community & Environment, they came in strong at 44, beating San Jose who was ranked 2nd overall. Where were they lacking? That would be under the Income & Employment category. There they ranked 144.
Who Else in New York?
Falling far out of the Top 20, the next closest city from our state on the list in New York City at 57. Rochester falls farther behind at 102, still ahead of Buffalo who came in lower at 121.
Where was Utica? Believe it or not... we didn't make the list. Probably not surprising to some people, but that's likely because Utica simply didn't fall within the 180 largest cities. But at least we still have our tomato pie and riggies, right?
If you're looking to stay happy forever, avoid these cities in New York. If not, you could be calling your lawyer sooner than you'd think.
