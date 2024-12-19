New York Man Indicted on Arson & Insurance Fraud Scheme

A Yonkers man was arraigned this week after allegedly working with a conspirator on a scheme involving his own property in order to cash in on a home insurance policy.

Conspiracy, arson, and insurance fraud charges were all part of the recent indictment.

Yonkers Man Indicted Following Insurance Fraud Scheme

In an attempt to obtain more than $1.3 million from his home insurance policy, a Yonkers, New York man was indicted on a plethora of charges that included conspiracy, arson, and insurance fraud for enlisting someone to burn down his own home.

Majid Haddad, also known as Peter Haddad, age 59, of Yonkers, was arrested on Tuesday, Deccember 17th, and arraigned the following day on a 'six-count indictment. Charges include conspiracy in the fourth degree, arson in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, insurance fraud in the first degree, insurance fraud in the third degree, and finally, intimidating a victim in the third degree.

Haddad is scheduled to return to court on January 10, 2025, following $25,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, and $200,000 partially secured bond.

Yonkers Man Enlisted Another Man to Burn His House To The Ground

Court documents indicate Haddad allegedly enlisted a man to carry out a plan between the dates of February 20th and 28th 2001, instructing him to 'apply gasoline to the inside of the defendant's home with the intent to ignite a fire that would destroy the property.' Allegations also indicate that days before the fire, Haddad drove the man to a local Lowe's store, giving him money to purchase the gasoline canisters, and then brought him to the gas station to purchase gas, even demonstrating 'how to ignite the fire using a cigarette and a pack of matches.' It was also alleged that he provided money for transportation after completing the plan.

On February 28, 2021, the Yonkers Fire Department responded to a call just before 1:00am to the single-family residence, Haddad's, on Odell Avenue, with the house fully engulfed in flames. The fire caused an explosion, impacting neighboring homes. Although firefighters were able to contain the blaze, based on the rapid pace and spread, the house eventually collapsed and was deemed a 'total loss.'

Following the fire, Haddad allegedly fired a home insurance claim with his agency, Adirondack Insurance Exchange, attempting to cash in on $1.3 million for the 'loss of the home and its purported contents.'

The Yonkers Police Department and Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit followed up, and the investigation was then referred to the Westchester County DA's Office. Westschester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said the following:

This defendant allegedly provided a co-conspirator with a detailed plan to burn down his house so he could unlawfully obtain insurance money. The fire and explosion at the defendant’s home put lives at risk. We take these cases very seriously and will continue to work to hold this defendant accountable for his alleged conduct.

