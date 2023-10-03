‘Memorable’ And Very ‘Snowy’ Winter Predicted For New York State

New York State residents are told to prepare for a "memorable" as well as a "freezing stormy and snowy" winter.

Weather experts continue to release predictions for the upcoming winter in New York State.

Memorable Winter Season In New York State

Meteorologist Mark Margavage believes the east coast is in store for a snowy and memorable winter.

"The Seasonal European Model just came in with a cold and stormy look for the Eastern US this #winter," he tweeted. "It’s certainly shaping up to be a memorable season from a modeling perspective."

Margavage is a meteorologist, winter weather specialist and snowstorm chaser, according to his X (formerly Twitter) profile.

He went viral last month by pointing out the chance of a major snowstorm on Oct. 5.

Massive Snowstorm Coming To New York State This Week?

"First CFS Run with #snow! It is interesting to see how a model thinks it could snow on October 5th. #wxtwitter #wxX #winteriscoming," he tweeted.

The good news. Mark noted he didn't think this storm would actually happen. Despite the model showing it.

"This of course is definitely not going to happen," Margavage said.

Hudson Valley Weather predicts a beautiful Thursday for the region.

As of right now, we should see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 77 degrees on Thursday!

Freezing, Stormy, Snowy and Major Blizzard Predicted For New York

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a freezing-cold, stormy and snowy winter for New York State.

"Winter weather is making a comeback. After a warm winter anomaly last year, traditional cool temperatures and snowy weather conditions will return," the Farmers' Alamac states in its "Winter 2024 Extended Weather Forecast."

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

