Here Are The 11 Least Populated Counties In New York State

New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
New York State Population Stats
While New York may be the fourth most populated state, it is home to the most populated city in America. New York City has a population of 8,622,357, making it not only the most populated but also the most densely populated. The next closest is Los Angeles with a population of 4,085,014, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, according to World Population Review.
Living in New York State we are well aware that NYC has tons of people. It actually has too many people, in my opinion. The five boroughs that make up New York City are approximately 300.46 square miles, while New York State is 54,556 square miles. There's definitely plenty of room for people in NYC to get out of the city and enjoy some personal space.
There are 62 counties in New York State and surprisingly, many of them are very rural and sparsely populated. The 11 counties below are the least populated in the state.