If you ask me you can never have enough farm markets. I love having a choice of where to go for farm fresh goodies. As a matter of fact I have been known to do what I call the farm crawl which is basically me traveling to as many farm markets as I can in a weekend.

I am super excited to share with you that as of this Saturday you can add another local farm market to your list to visit. I have actually watched this place grow out of an empty corner on the southside of New Paltz and it looks like this weekend they are taking a big new step.

Mercier Farms at the corner of South Putt Corners Road and Route 32 just south of New Paltz, New York announced last week that their bakery that has been in the works for a while is ready to go. Then yesterday they shared that they have all the necessary approvals and are planning a soft opening.

Yesterday with the final inspections finished from the Health Department and Agriculture and Markets of New York State Mercier Farms announced that this Saturday (September 2, 2023) they will have a soft opening at their bakery. They will have a few items to debut which will include coffee, muffins, some pastries, zucchini and banana bread plus peach cobbler.

Eventually along with their seasonal fruits and veggies they also plan to have:

Some of the items we will be making and providing are Apple Pie, Apple Crisp, Peach Cobbler, Coconut Custard, and Pumpkin pie. We also make these pies in gluten-free. We will have pastries, scones, cookies, brownies, zucchini bread, banana bread, and Irish soda bread.There will also be hot coffee, teas, and hot Apple cider (seasonal). Almost forgot, Apple cider donuts and pumpkin donuts. We are also in the process of trying to make a vegan donut and much more. (Mercier Farms via Facebook)

