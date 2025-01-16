Dynamic Weather Bringing Surprise Snowstorm To Hudson Valley

Surprise! A last-minute weather pattern could generate "moderate to heavy snow" in the Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported The Farmer's Almanac is "red-flagging" several dates this month that could bring lots of snow.

Those dates are later in the month. But that prediction was made back in the fall.

Days before The Farmer's Almanac's predicted dates, a surprise last-minute weekend storm is now forecast for the Hudson Valley.

Weather Experts Monitoring Weekend Snowstorm

Around 4 p.m., metrologist Ben Noll took to Facebook to confirm he's watching a potential major snowstorm for Sunday.

"I’m closely monitoring the potential for accumulating snow on Sunday & Sunday night," Noll wrote.

Snowfall Predictions Via The Weather Channel

Below are the snowfall predictions from the Weather Channel, as of late Thursday.

Snow Predicted For Orange County; Dutchess County: 2 to 6 inches of snow; Sullivan County; Westchester County; Rockland County; Greene County; Ulster County; Putnam County; Columbia County

Also around 4 p.m., on Thursday, Hudson Valley Weather confirmed they are "tracking a potential winter storm for Sunday night."

"A very dynamic weather pattern will be entering the US beginning this weekend, and lasting through much of next week," Hudson Valley Weather wrote.

Moderate To Heavy Snow Possible

Hudson Valley Weather believes a low-pressure system "could generate" an area of "moderate to heavy snow across the Hudson Valley and parts of the Northeast Sunday night."

Snowfall amounts "over" four inches "are possible."

"Because of the complex setup, the timing and strength of the low pressure, as well as the position of the arctic boundary are all key to determining if we see snow, how much... or if the storm passes by to our south," Hudson Valley Weather adds.

