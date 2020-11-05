9 Snowy Spots to Go Tubing This Winter in New York

If you're too uncoordinated to go skiing or snowboarding this winter, try snow tubing instead. There's several mountains and hills throughout New York state to choose from, including some with night tubing, colored lights and music. There's even one a short drive from central New York that's home to the longest lanes in the state.

There's no worries about walking back up the longest lanes in the state either. All snow tubing hills have rides to take you to the top.

Whether it's skiing, snowboarding or snow tubing, there's plenty of options. So pack up the family and your COVID-19 face coverings, for some social distant outdoor fun this winter.