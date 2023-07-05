There's a place where you can fly through the mountains, hang from the trees on the largest aerial park in New York and try one of only 3 climbing forests in the world.

Holiday Valley in Western New York offers a day of exhilarating fun at the Sky High Adventure Park, making every day a holiday.

Mountain Coaster

Fly through 15 curves, 12 waves, 1 jump and a huge spiral circle on the Sky High Mountain Coaster. The Mountain Coaster is open Friday through Sunday until October 11th and Saturday and Sunday through the winter season.

Sky High Aerial Park

Climb through the trees on the largest aerial park in New York and the third largest in the U.S. There are 13 courses that get more difficult the higher you go. There's also several zip lines with the final side by side zip taking you back to the Tannenbaum Lodge.

Photo Credit - Holiday Valley Photo Credit - Holiday Valley loading...

Climbing Forest

The Climbing Forest is like a 3-D version of a climbing wall and only one of three in the U.S. There are 9 trees with color coded climbing holds and the difficulty ranges from very easy (yellow) to very challenging (purple).

Latest addition to Sky High Adventure Park from Holiday Valley on Vimeo.

Holiday Valley is in Western New York, three and a half hours from Utica and offers a hotel with breakfast, golf and skiing in the winter.

For more information visit Holidayvalley.com.