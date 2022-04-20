Famed Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant Closes After 40 Years

With no warning, a popular Hudson Valley restaurant has served its last customer after nearly 40 years in business.

Chef Antonio Ristorante is located at 511 Halstead Avenue in Mamaroneck and has served customers since 1984.

"Chef Antonio Restaurant has prepared Mamaroneck, NY’s favorite southern Italian cuisine since 1984," the eatery writes on Facebook.

Popular Westchester County Italian Restaurant Closes

The family-owned business was beloved by customers for its homemade pasta and delicious entrees including Chicken ala Contadina, Veal Saltimbocca ala Florentine, and Cavatelli con Broccoli di Rabe. Customers also enjoy Stuffed Artichokes, homemade Gnocchi Bolognese, Steak Pizzaiola, and Zuppa di Pesce.

"The homemade foods are made with love and thoughts of Sicily and Abbruzzo, Italy," Chef Antonio Ristorante writes in the About section on Facebook. "Our restaurant continues the Italian tradition we grew up with of uniting the family for a scrumptious meal and you’re invited! So bring your friends and loved ones to explore the tastes, sights, and sounds of Chef Antonio Restaurant!"

Earlier this month the owners of the popular Westchester County restaurant shocked customers by announcing the eatery has served its last customer.

"To our loyal customers, family, and friends: It comes with a heavy heart that we announce that Chef Antonio’s has closed its doors after 38 years. We are so grateful for the love and support of our patrons through the years," owners Mario and Emilia wrote in a Facebook post.

A reason for the closure wasn't given.

"This is bittersweet as we say goodbye to a business we have poured our hearts and souls into. We hope that you will stay in touch. We are looking forward to the next chapter. Con tanto affetto, Mario & Emilia," the post concludes.

Chef Antonio Ristorante closing adds to a growing list of popular businesses that have closed down in the Hudson Valley recently.

See the full list below:

