Fake Money Passed at Hudson Valley Animal Rescue Shelter

A Hudson Valley animal rescue shelter is in need of help after counterfeit $100 bills were passed at its store.

Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County in Wappinger Falls announced someone passed two counterfeit $100 bills in its store on Wednesday.

"Our store is basically the only thing that is keeping us afloat during the pandemic. Unfortunately, donations for most charities have come to a standstill during these uncertain times. Our excess funds are non existent. To make matters worse we are in dire need of food for our dogs and cats," Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County wrote on Facebook.

Both bills have the same date and serial number but were passed at different times so the similarities weren't noticed. You can see a photo of the fake money in the above photo. The nonprofit animal rescue shelter says the counterfeit $100 bills both pass the "pen test."

"$200 could have purchased 200 cans of dog food or 400 cans of cat food," Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County wrote on Facebook. "This was a very expensive lesson for us. We're putting the info out there in hopes that no one else gets burned."

The nonprofit animal rescue shelter says the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

On Wednesday, New York State Police arrested two for allegedly using fake money at a number of Hudson Valley businesses. 28-year-old Xavier Jackson of New York City passed forged $100 bills at four local businesses with his accomplice 28-year-old Shamaine L. Smith of New York City, police say. Two businesses were in Pleasant Valley and two in the town of Lagrange, according to New York State Police.

Earlier this week, New York State Police said two people are responsible for the counterfeit 100-dollar bills that were recently passed in Ulster and Orange counties. Police would not confirm if any of these cases are related.

You can see photos of the alleged suspects below.