Cops: 4 Hudson Valley Businesses Victimized with Fake $100 bills

Two people are accused of using fake money at a number of Hudson Valley businesses.

On Sept. 25, at approximately 3:20 p.m., a New York State Police trooper on routine patrol was flagged down by a local businesswoman who wished to report fraudulent activity that had just occurred at her store. The store owner told the officer the alleged suspect was still in the area.

The trooper patrolled the area and located the alleged suspect, identified as 28-year-old Xavier Jackson of New York City, at another nearby retail location on State Route 44 in Pleasant Valley.

An investigation discovered Jackson passed forged $100 bills at four local businesses with his accomplice 28-year-old Shamaine L. Smith of New York City, police say. Two businesses were in Pleasant Valley and two in the town of Lagrange, according to New York State Police.

Jackson was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony. Smith was charged with conspiracy, a felony.

Smith was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Pleasant Valley Court on October 15, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.

Jackson was arraigned before the town of Pleasant Valley Court, and released on his own recognizance due to reappear before the court on October 27, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.

It's unclear if the two are also responsible for the counterfeit 100-dollar bills that were recently passed in Ulster and Orange counties. You can see photos of the alleged suspects below.