‘Fairytale’ New York Home Back On Market For Discounted Price

A home in the Lower Hudson Valley which is called "one of the most breathtaking properties in New York State" is back on the market for a discounted price.

After what realtors describe as a "painstaking" $ 4 million renovation "one of the most breathtaking properties in New York State" is back on the market.

The home at 309 North Broadway, Nyack is on the market for $3.9 million, by Corcoran Baer & McIntosh.

"Words cannot accurately describe the commanding presence of this circa 1887 Queen Anne Victorian, perfectly set along the Hudson River in the heart of Upper Nyack, on the coveted street of North Broadway. Cyclists and joggers alike cannot help but pause and admire the fairytale entry while passing by," the listing states. "A truly one-of-a-kind architectural masterpiece."

The home was built in 1887 and was once owned by Alvin Johnson, co-founder of the New School of Social Research and creator of the "University in Exile" program which aided 200 scholars from persecution in Nazi Germany.



The home was placed for sale in 2017 for $5.2 million. It's back on the market for a discounted price after a long two-year renovation that integrated modern technology.

The upgrades expand on the "residence's already impressive footprint, the striking exterior facade consists of an asymmetrical design with multiple balconies overlooking the river, turrets, stained glass windows, intricate rooflines, vibrant colors and a plethora of ornate detail," realtors say.

The expansive 1.42-acre park-like property features water access with the ability to rebuild pre-existing dock, approved pool site, koi pond, pergola, basketball court, gated driveway, private beach, and a detached two-car garage complete with Tesla charging station.