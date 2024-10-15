Fact Check: Is Target Closings Stores In New York, Nationwide?
Target shoppers in New York are disappointed after learning the news that Target is closing a number of locations.
We looked into these posts to see if the news is true.
Is Target Closing Stores In New York?
Yesterday while scrolling on my phone I was surprised to get an alert that announced "Target" is "closing" a number of stores "next week."
The article from the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show was written on Monday and includes a link to a statement from Target about the closures.
That statement is really from Target, but it was posted on Sept. 26, 2023.
Target Closed Down 9 Stores Last Year
Target did close down nine stores, across four states, including New York, but the stores closed down on Oct. 21, 2023.
A Reddit post about the closings also started getting shared across social media this week.
Target is closing 9 stores in 4 states by October 21st.
byu/Clown_Sparkles inTarget
However, if you click to read the post, you can tell it was posted "1 yr. ago."
Target Locations That Closed
Target did close down the nine locations over "theft" and "safety" of guests and staff.
"In this case, we cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests," Target states.
Below are the locations that Target closed down.
New York State
- Harlem: 517 E 117th Street
Seattle
- Seattle University Way: 4535 University Way NE
- Seattle Ballard: 1448 NW Market St, Ste 100
California
- SF Folsom and 13th St: 1690 Folsom St
- Oakland Broadway & 27th: 2650 Broadway
- Pittsburg: 4301 Century Blvd
Portland, OR
- Portland Galleria: 939 SW Morrison St
- Portland Powell: 3031 SE Powell Blvd
- Portland Hollywood: 4030 NE Halsey St
The moral of the story, before sharing anything, check to make sure it's current. Years ago, a day before a snowstorm, a story on Hudson Valley Post from a snowstorm years prior went viral, all because people didn't check the date of the article.
