Hudson Valley Schools, Churches On High Alert After School Shooting

Schools and places of worship across the Hudson Valley are increasing security after the deadly mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota.

School starts for students in the Hudson Valley very soon.

Increased Police In The Hudson Valley

Two students were killed at a Catholic school in Minnesota, aged 8 and 10. 17 others, 14 of them children, were wounded.

All of the injured are expected to survive, police say.

While there's no threat to schools or churches in the Hudson Valley, officials say additional police will be deployed to churches and schools.

"This type of violence can not be tolerated or accepted. As your Police Chief and father of 2 Highland students I pledge our department will give unwavering support to all our churches and house’s of worship and we will dedicate extra patrols at all churches located in the town of Lloyd as well as the Highland School District," Town Of Lloyd Police Chief Chief James S. Janso wrote on Facebook. "We are doing this not out of any direct threat but out of precaution and to be vigilant to make sure our residents and community are safe."

Police say officers need the community to be its eyes and ears to ensure public safety.

