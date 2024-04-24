Expect To See More Police Patrolling These Roads In New York

There's going to be a massive amount of police patrolling specific roads across New York State. Here's where and why.

Police in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are participating in the No Empty Chair Campaign

No Empty Chair Campaign Hits New York State

Nick Kessler Nick Kessler loading...

This driving safety education and enforcement campaign aims to teach teens about the dangers of driving, especially on highways so that there are "no empty chairs during prom and graduation season.

This annual campaign seems to be working, according to the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, there's been a 80 percent decrease in fatal accidents involving a young driver since 2003.

Personal injury crashes involving young drivers decreased by over 60 percent.

Increased Police Near Schools Across New York State

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

Along with teaching students about safe driving the No Empty Chair Campaign means state and local police will increase patrols near al high schools throughout New York State, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

What Police Will Be Focusing On

The New York Traffic Safety website states police across New York will be focusing on these infractions this week:

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Monday, April 22, 2024 – Speeding in School Zones

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 – Seat Belt and Child Restraints

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – Cell Phone Use and Texting

Thursday, April 25, 2024 – Operation Safe Stop

Friday, April 26, 2024 - Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving

Keep Reading:

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State