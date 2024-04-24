Expect To See More Police Patrolling These Roads In New York
There's going to be a massive amount of police patrolling specific roads across New York State. Here's where and why.
Police in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are participating in the No Empty Chair Campaign
No Empty Chair Campaign Hits New York State
This driving safety education and enforcement campaign aims to teach teens about the dangers of driving, especially on highways so that there are "no empty chairs during prom and graduation season.
This annual campaign seems to be working, according to the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, there's been a 80 percent decrease in fatal accidents involving a young driver since 2003.
Personal injury crashes involving young drivers decreased by over 60 percent.
Increased Police Near Schools Across New York State
Along with teaching students about safe driving the No Empty Chair Campaign means state and local police will increase patrols near al high schools throughout New York State, officials say.
What Police Will Be Focusing On
The New York Traffic Safety website states police across New York will be focusing on these infractions this week:
- Monday, April 22, 2024 – Speeding in School Zones
- Tuesday, April 23, 2024 – Seat Belt and Child Restraints
- Wednesday, April 24, 2024 – Cell Phone Use and Texting
- Thursday, April 25, 2024 – Operation Safe Stop
- Friday, April 26, 2024 - Underage Drinking and Impaired Driving
