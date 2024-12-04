“Evil” New York Grandson Murders Grandfather In Hudson Valley

A grandson from the Hudson Valley and his partner killed the man's grandfather, stole from the elderly man, and hid his body.

On Tuesday, a Rockland County judge sentenced Constantinos Doonan, 32, and 28-year-old Jo-Ann Haughey, both of New City, New York.

New City, New York Couple Sentenced After Grandfather Murdered

A judge sentenced Constantinos Doonan to serve 20 years to life in prison for murder and his partner Jo-Ann Haughey to 15 years behind bars for manslaughter.

"Mastakouris was strangled and choked to death; after he was killed, the defendants wrapped his body in a tablecloth, kiddie pool, and shower curtain and then placed the

body in a crawl space in the basement of 45 Ruth Drive, New City, New York. After they placed the body in the crawl space, the defendants stole Mr. Mastakouris’ belongings, including but not limited to his car, jewelry, and credit card," the Rockland County DA's office stated in a press release on Monday.

Prosecutors say Doonan murdered his grandfather Constantinos Mastakouris, and the couple then put his body in a crawl space at the victim's home on Ruth Drive.

“The defendants in this case were held responsible for their heinous crimes that resulted in the senseless murder of an 85-year-old man, who was the grandfather of one of the defendants. The killing of one’s grandfather is evil and an unimaginable act," Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said. "The actions of the defendants have left their families completely shattered by this horrific act. The defendants are being held fully accountable for their crimes and will serve lengthy prison terms."

