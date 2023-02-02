Everything You Need To Know About New York State’s 2024 Budget
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan.
On Wednesday, Gov. Hochul outlined her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget.
Hochul Announces New York State Budget
"I'm committed to doing everything in my power to make the Empire State a more affordable, more livable, safer place for all New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We will make bold, transformative investments that lift up New Yorkers while maintaining solid fiscal footing in uncertain times."
Plan To Keep New York Safe
Hochul says her top goal is to keep New York Safe. To do this Hochul wants to address the gun violence epidemic, improve New York's criminal justice system and invest in communities that need support.
"Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe in their community. Our budget doubles down on proven strategies and programs to keep New Yorkers safe," Hochul said.
Balanced Budget Bring "Unprecedented Investments" into New York
Hochul's proposals build on her state of the state address. She says the budget includes "unprecedented investments," into New York.
"Our balanced budget includes unprecedented investments in the areas that will make a positive impact in the lives of New Yorkers and that will make our State safer, more affordable, and more livable," she added.
Highlights of New York State Budget
In her plan, Hochul announced $270 million towards her goal of building 800,000 affordable New York homes; $1 billion for mental health care; $1 billion to update healthcare facilities; and $34 billion for school.
Hochul also wants to raise the minimum wage based on inflation and review bail laws
Below are Hochul's top 9 agendas.
- Boosting New York's Economy
- Addressing the Housing Crisis
- Making Child Care More Accessible and Affordable
- Driving Down Gun Violence
- Supporting Students & Schools
- Fixing the Continuum of Mental Health Care
- Building a Stronger Health Care System
- Addressing the Climate Crisis
- Expanding Public Transit Access, Affordability & Safety
Now, New York State Assembly and the Senate will meet to present their own proposals after holding hearings over the next few weeks.
The deadline to get a budget passed is April 1.