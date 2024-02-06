Even More Cereal, Snacks Sold in New York State May Kill
Health officials are sounding the alarm regarding even more cereals, bars and snacks that could cause "fatal infections."
Quaker Oats is expanding its nationwide recall.
Update: Quaker Issues Revised Recall Notice With Additional Product Due to Possible Health Risk
The Quaker Oats Company announced another expansion of the December 15, 2023, recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks (all listed below) because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
According to the FDA, Salmonella can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
"Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," the FDA states.
Below is information on the recalls from early January.
Updated Quaker Recall
New products include the apple and strawberry flavors of its Chewy Granola Bars, the Cap'n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal bar, and the Cap'n Crunch instant oatmeal, among others.
Here is more information regarding the December recall:
More Granola Bars Recalled
This week, the company added its Quaker Chewy Dipps Llama Rama bars to the recall list.
These granola bars have "best before" dates of February 10 or 11, 2024.
All of the recalled products were sold in New York State and across the nation.