Escaped New York Psych Patient Nearly Kills In Hudson Valley

An escaped Hudson Valley psychiatric patient is accused of making terroristic threats and nearly killing a woman.

The psychiatric patient who escaped an Orange County facility earlier this month is charged with attempted murder.

Indictment After Violent Attack at Hospital In Orange County, New York

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 40-year-old Christopher Morgan of Monroe, was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with attempted murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, attempted assault in the first degree and three counts of assault in the second Degree.

Morgan is accused of attacking a healthcare provider at a hospital on March 6, in the Town of Wallkill.

"As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, Morgan was a patient in the behavioral health unit at Garnet Medical Center when he attacked his psychiatrist, repeatedly punching her and knocking her to the ground while taking her identification badge. Morgan fled the scene before being apprehended in the City of Port Jervis the following day. The victim sustained serious injuries about the face, head and body," the Orange County DA's Office tells Hudson Valley Post.

Arrested In Port Jervis, New York

Morgan was arrested the next day in Port Jervis, New York.

He's also accused of calling in bomb threats to several local law enforcement agencies in Orange County. Police also charged him with making a terroristic threat.

Morgan was remanded back to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail, or $500,000 fully secured bond or $750,000 partially secured bond and is next scheduled for a conference on May 5, 2025.

“Healthcare providers are the helpers in society and they deserve to work free of unprovoked violence,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “I am grateful that law enforcement was able to take this offender into custody without further incident. We will not cease in our pursuit of violent criminals and we will seek to hold those accountable who inflict or risk injury to others in our community.”

