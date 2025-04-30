Engine Failures Prompt Urgent Recall For New York Drivers

A popular car company is telling dealers to stop selling vehicles and owners to go get their vehicles fixed as soon as possible.

Around 877,00 vehicles are part of the recall.

GM Issues Stop Sale, Recall for 877,000 Vehicles

The recall of 877,710 is due to repeated engine failures of vehicles made between 2021 and 2024.

All of the recalled vehicles are equipped with 6.2L V8 gas engines.

"The connecting rod and/or crankshaft engine components may have manufacturing defects that can lead to engine damage and engine failure," the NHTSA states.

What Models Are Recalled

According to the NHTSA, the following vehicles are part of this recall:

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade

2021-2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021-2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021-2024 Chevrolet Suburban

2021-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021-2024 GMC Sierra 1500

2021-2024 GMC Yukon

2021-2024 GMC Yukon XL

GM is also telling all dealers to stop selling all remaining 2024 models until each is repaired, Kelley Blue Book reports.

Dealerships Will Repair Cars Free Of Charge

Letters in the mail will be sent out starting June 9.

If your vehicle is part of the recall, dealers will inspect the engine and, if necessary, repair or replace the engine free of charge.

