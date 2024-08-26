Emergency Declaration Issued For More Counties In New York State

New York State issued another "Disaster Emergency."

Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul today signed an executive order declaring a "Disaster Emergency" for Suffolk County, New York.

The "Disaster Emergency" comes after "record rainfall" fell on the Long Island County on August 18 and 19. Dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed or damaged.

Nearly two dozen Long Island homes have been determined to have major damage and roughly 17-hundred Suffolk County homes have some damage. The record rain caused severe flooding to homes, businesses and institutions, damaged several state and local roads, and caused the breach of two local dams, according to Hochul's office.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that impacted residents and municipalities are able to rebuild after this devastating flooding event," Hochul said. “Protecting New Yorkers is my top priority, and I am committed to supporting Long Island throughout the recovery process.”

Governor Hochul also announced that she will submit a request for a federal Emergency Declaration from President Biden to support response and recovery operations in Suffolk County.

President Biden Approves Emergency Declaration for Suffolk County

Late Sunday, Hochul announced that President Joe Biden had approved her request for a federal Emergency Declaration for Suffolk County.

"An Emergency Declaration can be declared for any occasion or instance in which the president determines federal assistance is needed," Hochul's Office states. "These declarations supplement state and local efforts in providing emergency services, such as the protection of lives, property, public health and safety, or to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in any part of the U.S."

Emergency Declaration Issued For 18 Upstate New York Counties

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul told the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an "emergency declaration" in nearly 20 counties.

This emergency declaration includes Allegany, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, Ontario, Oswego, Schoharie, Schuyler, Steuben, St. Lawrence, Tioga and Yates counties.

The emergency action will allow the DEC to expedite necessary permit reviews for work to repair infrastructure and structures on and over waterways, restore waterway channel capacity, and perform other activities necessary to restore public safety, according to Hochul's office.

