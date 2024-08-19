Emergency Declaration Issued For 18 Upstate New York Counties

An "emergency declaration" was just issued to help 18 counties in New York "recover and rebuild."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an "emergency declaration" in nearly 20 counties across New York State.

Governor Hochul Directs Department Of Environmental Conservation To Issue Emergency Declaration To Expedite Storm Recovery Projects

Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding In Parts Of New York City

The "emergency declaration" will help 18 counties "rebuild critical infrastructure" after the remnants of Hurricane Debby caused severe storms and flash flooding in earlier August.

“After Hurricane Debby upended the lives of countless New Yorkers, I’ve directed DEC to issue an emergency declaration to expedite recovery efforts so that families and businesses can rebuild,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is working around the clock to provide resources and assistance to communities in need, and we will continue to make every effort to ensure a full recovery.”

Dramatic Storm Footage In Orange, Rockland Counties

Below are dramatic images of some of Debby's destruction in the Hudson Valley.

Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding In Parts Of New York City

This emergency declaration includes Allegany, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, Ontario, Oswego, Schoharie, Schuyler, Steuben, St. Lawrence, Tioga and Yates counties.

The emergency action will allow the DEC to expedite necessary permit reviews for work to repair infrastructure and structures on and over waterways, restore waterway channel capacity, and perform other activities necessary to restore public safety, according to Hochul's office.

Heavy Rain Causes Damage From Flash Flooding To The Northwest Of New York City

“DEC is working tirelessly with our partners at all levels of government to assist communities as they deal with the damage and devastation wrought by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Debby. This emergency declaration will help expedite critical work necessary to bring communities and infrastructure back on-line and provide the support needed to recover and rebuild," Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said.

