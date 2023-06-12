Elderly Passenger Killed In Crash In Hudson Valley, Others Hurt

An elderly Hudson Valley man was killed in a two-car crash when a driver blew a light.

New York State Police responded to a fatal crash in Orange County on Thursday.

New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Greenville

On June 8, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Troopers from the Greenville barracks responded to the intersection of State Route 6 and Mountain Road in the town of Greenville for the report of a two-vehicle crash involving injuries.

The investigation revealed that a 2009 Toyota Camry didn't stop at a flashing red light while heading south, continued through the intersection and was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling eastbound on State Route 6.

The driver of the Camry, 39-year-old Silvia Rodriguez, and a 60-year-old passenger, both from Middletown, New York, were transported to Garnet Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Middletown, New York Resident Killed In Crash

Another passenger, 78-year-old Nemesio Barrera Tello also from Middletown, New York, was unconscious at the scene.

He was transported to Bon Secours Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The unnamed driver of the Silverado received minor injuries and declined any medical attention, according to New York State Police.

This collision is still under investigation.

