Elderly Hudson Valley Woman With Dementia Disappears In New York
Police from the Hudson Valley requested help as they searched for a missing elderly woman with dementia.
On Wednesday around 1 p.m., the Monroe Police Department asked for help in finding a missing elderly woman.
Elderly Woman Goes Missing In Orange County, New York
Police asked for help in finding 86-year-old Enime "Amy" Koparan. Her family told police she last contacted family members on Tuesday, September 5.
The family told the Monroe Police Department the 86-year-old was at her home on Barnett Drive in Monroe when she last made contact with her family.
"At this time, we are asking anyone who lives in the Barnett Drive area to review their home security video for any possible sightings. Please contact the Monroe Police Department at 845-782-8644," the Monroe Police Department stated in a press release.
Elderly Woman With Dementia Goes Missing In Monroe, New York
The 86-year-old suffers from dementia, according to the Monroe Police Department.
Police describe Koparan as being 5'0" and 100 pounds, with dark blonde hair. Officials believed she might be carrying a dark blue or black purse with 3 zippers.
Update: Missing Elderly Woman Found Safe
Thankfully, we can report that Koparan was found safe late Wednesday afternoon.
Police didn't provide more information simply saying "Koparan has been located safely."
This is a happy ending for Koparan's family.