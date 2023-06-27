Elderly Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Crash In Upstate New York

An elderly Hudson Valley woman is dead following a head-on collision with a truck.

On Monday, New York State Police from Ulster County confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident.

New York State Troopers Responds To A Two-Vehicle Fatal Collision in the town of Shandaken

On Friday, June 23, 2023, just after 6 p.m., New York State Police troopers responded to Route 28 and Bridge Street in the town of Shandaken for a report of a two-car vehicle crash with entrapment.

An investigation revealed that a 2002 Subaru Outback, driven by 78-year-old Anna C. Maguire from Woodstock, New York was traveling eastbound on State Route 28 in the area of Bridge Street in Phonecia when she failed to negotiate a curve and crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 head-on, police say.

Woodstock, New York Woman Killed, Brooklyn, New York Resident Injured

Maguire was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to New York State Police. Maguire was born in Queens and has family in New Paltz, according to her obituary.

The driver of the pick-up truck was identified as 22-year-old Naftali Klein from Brooklyn, New York. Klein suffered minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by EMS and declined medical treatment, police say.

