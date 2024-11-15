Elderly Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Two Cars In New York

One man is dead and another is injured after being struck while crossing a busy street in the Lower Hudson Valley.

On Thursday, around 6 p.m., the Ramapo Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Maple Ave and Kings Point for a reported pedestrian-struck motor vehicle collision.

Two Cars, Two People Involved In Rockland County

Arriving officers learned two people were hit by two vehicles.

According to police, both people were walking across W. Maple Ave westbound at the street corner when a vehicle traveling northbound struck the pedestrian, a 70-year-old man.

The impact threw the unnamed 70-year-old man into the southbound lane and he was struck by a separate vehicle traveling south.

70-Year-Old Man Killed In Ramapo Accident. 51-Year-Old Injured

The 70-year-old man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased at Good Samaritan Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The other victim was identified as a 51-year-old man. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

His condition hasn't been released.

Both drivers remained at the scene. No tickets were issued as the Town of Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit continues investigating. Any witnesses can contact police.

