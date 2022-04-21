Popular Restaurant Opens Fifth Hudson Valley, NY Location

A popular Mexican restaurant has finally opened the doors to its fifth area location.

El Guacamole, with locations in Poughkeepsie, Pine Plains, Hyde Park, and New Paltz, recently opened its new Hopewell Junction location. It was reported back in February that the new location would soon be opening.

Amanda Bopp, an area resident who works next door to the new restaurant at Cuts Plus was excited to see the new location finally open and took to social media to give it rave reviews.

attachment-El Guacamole East Fishkill Community Forum loading...

Photo credit: Amanda Bopp Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

El Guacamole, according to its website, is a family-owned business with a Mexican soul and a Hopewell Junction heart, offering delicious Mexican cuisine and specialty drinks. The new location is at 807 Rt 82 in Hopewell Junction. The menu looks terrific, as does the ambiance. As a big fan of Mexican food, this looks like a place I need to try soon!

Photo credit: Amanda Bopp Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

Great decor in El Guacamole, with bright, festive colors.

Photo credit: Amanda Bopp Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

"The Butterfly Effect" Whatever the case may be, the butterfly wall seems to work at El Guacamole.

El Guacamole Menu. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp El Guacamole Menu. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

Great Menu offers up many delicious options at El Guacamole.

El Guacamole Menu Photo credit: Amanda Bopp El Guacamole Menu. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

Great Menu offers up many delicious options at El Guacamole.

Chips and salsa for starters. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp Chips and salsa. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

Gotta start off with some chips and salsa with red salsa and salsa Verde at El Guacamole. They are said to be incredible.

A delicious strawberry margarita. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp Strawberry margarita. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

El Guacamole has many fine drink options. Here's their delicious Strawberry margarita.

Spicy chicken avocado burrito. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp Spicy chicken avocado burrito. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

El Guacamole has tons of amazing food options. Here's the Spicy chicken avocado burrito drizzled with sour cream.

Birria Tacos. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp Birria Tacos. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

El Guacamole's Birria tacos.

The Main Course: Chilaquiles with tinga. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp Chicken Tinga Chilaquiles. Photo credit: Amanda Bopp loading...

One of El Guacmole's main dishes is the Chicken Tinga Chilaquiles.

I don't know about you, but I'm hungry at this point. Everything looks amazing at El Guacamole! If you are looking to try some great authentic Mexican food, check out one of their 5 Hudson Valley locations:

206 Main St, Poughkeepsie

7795-7797 S Main St, Pine Plains

4290 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park

45 Main St, New Paltz

807 rt 82, Hopewell Junction (newest location)

Check out the 10 Top Rated Mexican Restaurants in Poughkeepsie