Early Morning Earthquake Rocks Parts Of Upstate New York

Did you feel hit? Many New York State residents were shocked to wake up to an earthquake.

On Thursday around 1:30 p.m. an earthquake rattled parts of western Upstate New York

Earthquake Felt Near Watertown, New York. Nearby Places Include Watertown, New York, Fort Drum, New York, and Albany, New York

What To Do After An Earthquake

Officials also say to avoid open flames in any damaged building, avoid lighting matches and drive carefully.

"Earthquakes can damage gas lines, so don’t use lighters or matches. If you live near the coast, stay away from the beach. Earthquakes can cause dangerous tsunamis and flooding. Drive carefully and plan alternative routes. Structural damage and traffic light outages may make it difficult to get to your destination," the USGS states.

As of this writing, there have been no reports of any injuries.

Earthquake Reported Near Buffalo, New York

Recently, on Feb. 6, 2023, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected near Buffalo, New York. The quake's epicenter was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca, according to the USGS.

The quake was the strongest felt in New York State in decades, according to WeatherBoy.

6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State

Between 1737 and 2016 New York State felt 6 significant earthquakes. You can see the full list below.

6 Earthquakes That Hit New York State And Caused The Most Damage

