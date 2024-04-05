Confirmed Earthquake Felt Across New York State

Just before 10:30 am on Friday, April 5th, people across New York State felt a slow rumble.

The United States Geology Survey (USGS) has confirmed that an earthquake occurred this Friday morning and could be felt across lower New York State, New York City, New Jersey, and beyond.

According to the USGS the quake originated 5 KM East out of Lebanon, New Jersey, a part of Hunterdon County.

Earthquake Felt Across New York State and Beyond

People across New York State have shared feeling rumblings from this morning's earthquake from Long Island through Manhattan and into the Hudson Valley.

