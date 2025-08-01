Upstate New York Home To The Longest Zipline In US
Riders can reach speeds over 55 miles per hour while enjoying breathtaking views in two different states!
In May 2023, Zipline Adventures in Hunter Mountain closed down.
Hunter Mountain Zipline, the Longest in North America, Closes
At the time, the zipline was "North America’s longest, highest and fastest." The 3,200-foot-long zipline soared 600 feet above the Hudson Valley at speeds of 50 miles per hour.
Before it closed, NY Zipline Adventures at Hunter Mountain was named "One Of The Best In The Country."
Officials said they closed due to high insurance costs.
Upstate New York Still Home To The Longest Zipline In US
Thankfully if you're a zipline enthusiast living in the Hudson Valley or Upstate New York, you won't have to go far to enjoy what's called the longest zipline in the United States.
According to Catamount Ski, the Catamount Zip Tour at Catamount Aerial Adventure Park is the "longest in the USA!"
"The Catamount Zip Tour is unlike any other zipline tour in the area. This two-hour outdoor experience includes three dual-zipline spans and a chairlift ride up the mountain," officials state on its website. "The final span of the tour is dubbed the 'Cata-monster' and is the longest zipline span in the USA at just over 1 mile long."
The zipline can reach speeds over 55 miles per hour! The unique tour allows you to enjoy breathtaking views in two states, New York and Massachusetts.
"Our unique braking system allows you to control your speed — race each other down our dual-spans at speeds of up to 55+ mph, or take it nice and slow while soaking in the magnificent views of the Berkshires and the Hudson Valley," Catamount officials add.
Catamount Aerial Adventure Park is located in South Egremont, Massachusetts which borders Copake and Hillsdale in New York State.
Zip tours will begin again in May. Tickets are currently discounted to $89.
