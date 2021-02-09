A new partnership is expected to save "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley and bring with it many "good-paying jobs."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Resorts World Casino will be locating their gaming project at the Newburgh Mall, Senator James Skoufis (D-39th Senate District) confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.

"The project will revitalize a dying mall and employ hundreds of permanent, good-paying jobs with an emphasis on hiring from the City of Newburgh. Furthermore, annual local benefits will be provided to the Town of Newburgh and surrounding communities - in addition to legally required casino taxes and increased property tax payments from the mall," Skofuis stated.

Resorts World Catskills is expected to create a new gambling hall with video slot machines where Bon-Ton used to be located. Skofuis called it "a big win for the Town of Newburgh and all of Orange County." The Senator negotiated the agreement to bring a gaming center to Orange County because he felt the community stands to significantly benefit from the economic activity, employment, and local revenue that's associated with the project.

"The Newburgh Mall, a dying property with its best days far behind it, will see a major renovation, receive an enormous infusion of investment, and lay the groundwork for attracting high-quality amenities in the remaining spaces of the mall," Skofuis added.

Originally, the project was supposed to site at the old Nepera location in the Woodbury and Harriman area. After a comprehensive environmental review, the Nepera site proved to be far more contaminated than previous evaluations suggested. Due to the extensive remediation that's necessary, the property will not be buildable for the better part of a decade, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading:

See the Signature Drinks From Every State