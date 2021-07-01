Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drowning at Hudson Valley Creek

A 20 year old Town of Poughkeepsie man has died after an incident at the Wappinger Creek on Tuesday June 29th.

At approximately 6:20pm, on Tuesday June 29th, The Duchess County Sheriff's Office, New Hackensack Fire Department and the Town of Wappinger Ambulance were all dispatched to the Wappinger Creek area on New Hackensack road behind the Wappingers Falls Trailer Park after reports of a possible drowning.

The first responders to the scene began the search for an apparent missing male swimmer, using a local citizen's rowboat to aid in search efforts. It was during that time that a number of additional local resources were called to the scene, including the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, New York State Police, swift-water rescue teams from the Arlington and LaGrange Fire Departments, the New Hamburg Fire Department boat, as well as the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol, and Underwater Search and Recovery Team and Detective Bureau.

Around 7:30pm, New Hamburg firefighters located the male in the creek, and began performing emergency life saving techniques on the 20 year old Town of Poughkeepsie resident. He was then transported by the Town of Wappinger Ambulance to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, where he was sadly declared deceased.

Unfortunately, this is the latest in a series of reported drownings in the Hudson Valley region over the past few weeks, and residents have been urged to use caution when planning to swim in rivers, lakes, streams, creeks or other natural water environments.

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office issued the following reminder:

Fast-moving currents, waves, and rapids are extremely dangerous. Other dangers such as waterfalls, dams, underwater obstacles, rocks, and debris also pose an extreme threat. These hazardous areas must always be avoided. Additionally, anyone swimming in a natural water environment should always wear a personal floatation device.

