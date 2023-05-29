How to Prep for a New York State Hurricane
Think hurricanes never make it to New York State? Think again, heavy winds and rain and near hurricane conditions are something that almost every New Yorker is very familiar with it. If you're not, just ask your family in Florida (the state, not New York).
When is hurricane season in New York State? What do you need to have on hand to consider yourself at least 'a little' prepared for a hurricane?
When is hurricane season in New York State?
Hurricane season for New York in the 'Atlantic Region' is really June 1 through November 30th every year. What is defined as a hurricane? It is a tropical storm (heavy wind and rain) that is cyclone in shape, with winds of more than 74 miles per hour. Hurricanes are also very destructive and are known for bringing with them power outages, and flooding.
What should you have on hand to be prepared in the event of a Hurricane?
There are a few things you will want to have on hand, not just for 'in case of hurricane' but also for significant power outages, and other storms (wind, rain and snow).
- Portable electronics like radios, and battery backups that are charged for you to be able to charge your cell phones with.
- Flashlights, if you can afford it, you can get one with LED's that is super bright and uses less of its battery life. Regular battery powered flashlights or ones that you have recharged are great to also have on hand.
- Canned food items, and a manual can opener. Plus, once you have your supplies all squirreled away, you will need to double check your expiration dates.
- Water. You will need to budget one gallon of water, per person in the house, for three to four days of being without power.
- If you have a garage and can store it, also consider a 2-gallon container of gasoline that you can use in your car. When hurricanes happen, often gas stations have to close, sometimes the gas stations are even destroyed in the winds and rain.
Is there something that we should add to this list? If so, share it with us! Thank you and be safe.