How to Prep for a New York State Hurricane

Think hurricanes never make it to New York State? Think again, heavy winds and rain and near hurricane conditions are something that almost every New Yorker is very familiar with it. If you're not, just ask your family in Florida (the state, not New York).

When is hurricane season in New York State? What do you need to have on hand to consider yourself at least 'a little' prepared for a hurricane?

When is hurricane season in New York State?

Carolinas Prepare As Hurricane Florence Approaches Handout loading...

Hurricane season for New York in the 'Atlantic Region' is really June 1 through November 30th every year. What is defined as a hurricane? It is a tropical storm (heavy wind and rain) that is cyclone in shape, with winds of more than 74 miles per hour. Hurricanes are also very destructive and are known for bringing with them power outages, and flooding.

Get our free mobile app

What should you have on hand to be prepared in the event of a Hurricane?

lisafx lisafx loading...

There are a few things you will want to have on hand, not just for 'in case of hurricane' but also for significant power outages, and other storms (wind, rain and snow).

Portable electronics like radios, and battery backups that are charged for you to be able to charge your cell phones with.

Flashlights, if you can afford it, you can get one with LED's that is super bright and uses less of its battery life. Regular battery powered flashlights or ones that you have recharged are great to also have on hand.

Canned food items, and a manual can opener. Plus, once you have your supplies all squirreled away, you will need to double check your expiration dates.

Water. You will need to budget one gallon of water, per person in the house, for three to four days of being without power.

If you have a garage and can store it, also consider a 2-gallon container of gasoline that you can use in your car. When hurricanes happen, often gas stations have to close, sometimes the gas stations are even destroyed in the winds and rain.

Is there something that we should add to this list? If so, share it with us! Thank you and be safe.

Remember These 10 Emergency Preparation Supplies This Weekend Check out 10 clutch tax-free buys available during this weekend's 'sales tax holiday' and be better prepared for Hurricane Season.

How to Set a Contact as an Emergency Bypass on Your iPhone This safety feature will make sure you don't miss an important phone call by allowing this person to bypass your phone's silent setting. Basically if your phone is on silent, if this contact calls you it will ring so you absolutely don't miss their call.