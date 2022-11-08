A benefit for Baby Hazel, who was born with a condition that requires many surgeries, is set to take place this weekend.

One organization helping get the word out for this event is the DC 10-13 Foundation of the Hudson Valley, a not-for-profit organization formed by a group of current and former police officers, public officials and private citizens back in 2015, established to help aid all Law Enforcement of the Hudson Valley (police, courts, jail, probation and members of their immediate family) who have suffered hardship due to injury, illness or any other unfortunate circumstances which may have occurred on or off duty.

A 10-13 Party to help out a local officer and his family will take place this weekend in Poughkeepsie.

CO Erik Darling and Cassandra gave birth to Baby Hazel on July 28 at Vassar Hospital.

According to the couple's GoFundMe page organized by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Employee Association,

"When the nurses took Hazel right after birth, they realized something was wrong. Hazel started to turn color, and the medical staff could not get successful intubation and trachea suction. They quickly learned that there was some sort of blockage."

Baby Hazel was born with a Tracheoesophageal fistula, an abnormal connection between the esophagus and the trachea. She was airlifted to Boston's Children's Hospital and has been on life support ever since, requiring multiple surgeries.

10-13 Party in Poughkeepsie

A benefit event 10-13 Party is set for this Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Elks Lodge at 29 Overocker Rd in Poughkeepsie from 1-6 pm. There will be food and beverages included in the $25 entrance fee along with live music from the Kirsten Lee Band and Vinyl Siding, a collector car display, a 50/50 raffle, gift basket raffles, and more.

You can contact Sgt. Joe Beck (organizer of the event) for more info at 914-522-0813. If you are unable to attend the event and would like to donate to help Baby Hazel, there is a GoFundMe account that has been set up by the family here.