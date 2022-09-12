Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI on I-84, Assaulting New York Officer

A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-84 and later beating a police officer with his cellphone.

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

New York State Police Arrest a Beacon, New York Man in Town of Wallkill, New York

Upon arrival, troopers observed a 2013 Honda Civic parked in a handicapped parking spot with a flat tire. Troopers spoke with a man standing next to the vehicle. The man was identified as 32-year-old David D. Clarke from Beacon, New York.

Troopers interviewed Clarke and determined that he was allegedly intoxicated.

At first, Clarke denied driving the vehicle but while continuing to speak with troopers he admitted to driving the car, police say.

Dutchess County Man Charged With DWI in Orange County

Clarke was taken into custody and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). Clarke was transported to the state police barracks in Montgomery.

While at the barracks, Clarke was allowed to make a phone call using his cell phone.

Beacon, New York Man Assaulted New York State Trooper With Cellphone, Police

After the call ended, Clarke is accused of refusing to not put his phone down, becoming combative and hitting a trooper in the head, just above the officer's left eye, with the phone.

The unnamed trooper was left in pain with swelling and blurred vision, according to New York State Police. Clarke is accused of continuing to fight with troopers until he was eventually subdued.

Clarke was also charged with assault in the second degree, a felony, obstruction of governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, both misdemeanors.

Clarke was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of bail.

