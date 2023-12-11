Prison Sentencing In $250,000 Orange County Check Fraud Scheme

Dating back to June 2022 when six Orange County residents were arrested after an investigation into a check fraud scheme that allegedly resulted in a loss of $250,000 to local businesses, the Orange County District Attorney has announced prison sentencing.

Orange County Check Scheme Defrauds Union, Others

In early June 2022, the Orange County District Attorney's Office shared that six Orange County residents had been arrested for defrauding several local businesses including the Ironworkers Local 417 in Wallkill.

The group allegedly defrauded businesses in Orange County for more than $250,000 in total, including the Ironworkers Local 417 in Wallkill for $190,000+.

As detailed in the indictment and in statements made in court, from March, 2021 through April, 2022, the defendants engaged in a scheme of depositing altered and/or fraudulent checks, belonging to Ironworkers Local 417, and other area businesses, as well as individuals, into various bank accounts, and then withdrew cash from those fraudulent deposits from multiple banks. The defendants, acting in concert with each other, created fake business accounts to facilitate the check deposits.

Turgaud Dubuisson Sentencing In Check Fraud Scheme

Though there were multiple defendants that had admitted, previously, to being involved with the scheme, in a press release on December 11th, the Orange County DA, David M. Hoovler shared that Turgaud Dubuisson, of Newburgh, had been sentenced on Friday December 8th.

Dubuisson, 30, was sentenced to three and one third to ten (3 1/3 – 10) years in prison. The additional co-defendants are said to be sentenced at a later date.

Hoovler shared the following sentiments in the press release:

Sophisticated fraud schemes are often difficult to unravel and require skilled and experienced investigators. The members of Ironworkers Local 417, and all victims of fraud, should know that my Office will do everything in our power to identify and hold accountable those responsible for their victimization. I commend the collaborative work amongst our law enforcement partners that helped to see this complicated case through to its rightful conclusion.

In addition to the District Attorney's Office Investigators, the Town of Newburgh Police Department, Town of New Windsor Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the NYS Department of Financial Services assisted with the investigation.

