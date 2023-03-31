Drunk New York Man Steals Ambulance Drives To Hudson Valley, SP

New York State Police allege a drunk New York man stole an ambulance from a hospital and drove it to the Hudson Valley, leading police on a chase in the region.

Early Thursday morning, I was shocked to hear the WPDH traffic reporter report that a stolen ambulance was leading to traffic in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Bronx man facing multiple charges after stealing an ambulance in Westchester County

Ambulance. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

A few hours later, New York State Police confirmed what happened.

Bronx, Man Accused Of Stealing New York City Ambulance, Driving To Hudson Valley

The was identified as 47-year-old Matthew K. Chacko from the Bronx. He was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to State Police Tarrytown for processing.

Ambulance MattGush loading...

He was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, both felonies, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, obstructing governmental administration, DWI and driving while ability impaired by drugs, all misdemeanor.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, police note.

