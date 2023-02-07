Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home
A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria.
On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.
PD: Drunk Driver Damagas Sullivan County Pizza, Nearly Drives Into House
When deputies arrived on the scene police determined a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox left the road a hit a parked 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and several mailboxes along Route 52.
Debris from the collision flew up and shattered the window of Sal’s Pizza Restaurant located at that intersection, police say.
“Luckily no one else was injured”, Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff stated in a press release. “The Equinox would have definitely crashed into the house if the Silverado pickup truck was not parked out front."
Sullivan County, New York Man Charged With DWI
The driver, a 24-year-old from Livingston Manor, New York was allegedly driving drunk.
The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released on an appearance ticket for a future court.
Driver Suffers Minor Injury
Police say the driver suffered "a minor injury in the crash."
Police did not disclose the injuries.