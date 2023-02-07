Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home

A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria.

On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.

PD: Drunk Driver Damagas Sullivan County Pizza, Nearly Drives Into House

Google Google loading...

When deputies arrived on the scene police determined a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox left the road a hit a parked 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and several mailboxes along Route 52.

Debris from the collision flew up and shattered the window of Sal’s Pizza Restaurant located at that intersection, police say.

“Luckily no one else was injured”, Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff stated in a press release. “The Equinox would have definitely crashed into the house if the Silverado pickup truck was not parked out front."

Sullivan County, New York Man Charged With DWI

Google Google loading...

The driver, a 24-year-old from Livingston Manor, New York was allegedly driving drunk.

The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released on an appearance ticket for a future court.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Driver Suffers Minor Injury

Google Google loading...

Police say the driver suffered "a minor injury in the crash."

Look Out: Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items

Police did not disclose the injuries.

11 Delicious New York State Pizza Challenges You Need To Try If you love eating pizza, and you have a pretty big stomach, have you ever considered taking part in a pizza eating competition? You should check out some of these pizza eating challenges scattered all over New York State.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.