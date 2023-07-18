Check Out Massive Haul from Latest Dutchess County Drug Bust

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Drug Task Force recently shared their haul after serving multiple warrants in Poughkeepsie, NY, and there's almost too much to fit in one picture.

"Multiple suspects arrested, illegal handgun, fentanyl and crack cocaine seized", began the post from the official Dutchess County Sheriff's Facebook page. The brief sentence belied what (and who) was now in police custody.

Drug and Weapon Seizures in Poughkeepsie, NY

"The Dutchess County Drug Task Force has been actively investigating the sale of fentanyl and crack cocaine in the Dutchess County area", their post continued. "During the execution of the warrants on 7/18/2023 a loaded illegal handgun was seized as well as a large quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine", they elaborated. A picture (below) is worth a thousand words.

Arrests Made by Dutchess County Sheriff's Drug Task Force

In addition to the drugs and guns, the Drug Task Force, along with assistance from their Emergency Services Unit, also arrested four suspects, including two suspects who had warrants held by New York State Police and another suspect who had a warrant held by the City of Poughkeepsie Police.

The official Facebook page of Will Truitt, Majority Leader of the Dutchess County Legislature, commended the recent arrests. "Thank you for removing this poison from our streets, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office & Sheriff Kirk Imperati", wrote Truitt. "We must protect our children from this evil that is killing more than 110,000 Americans each year."

