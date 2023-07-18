$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At New York State Gas Station

New York State Lottery players are told to "check their tickets." Did you win a million dollars?

The Powerball jackpot has reached a billion dollars. The cash option on that works out to nearly 517 million dollars.

New York State Residents Could Win $1 Billion

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion because there was no grand prize winner in Monday night's big drawing. Monday's winning numbers were white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The Power Play® multiplier was 4X.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Wednesday's Powerball drawing will feature the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot.

Check Your Powerball Tickets

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

"Even though the jackpot was not hit, lotteries are urging players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. The Monday drawing produced more than 2.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $41.7 million," Powerball officials state.

Monday's drawing did produce five tickets that are worth $1 million each. Three lucky tickets worth two million were sold in Georgia, Arkansas and Texas.

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In New York State

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

One of the five million dollar winning tickets was sold in New York State.

The winning ticket was sold in the Bronx, according to the New York State Lottery.

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In The Bronx, New York City

The winning ticket was sold by Gasolina, Fairfield Food Inc., located at 2525 3rd Avenue in the Bronx.

Google Google loading...

Read More: Popular Retail Store Forced To Close All New York State Locations

Life-changing money is also up for grabs Tuesday night. Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing features a jackpot of at least $640 million.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.