$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold At New York State Gas Station

New York State Lottery players are told to "check their tickets." Did you win a million dollars?
The Powerball jackpot has reached a billion dollars. The cash option on that works out to nearly 517 million dollars.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion because there was no grand prize winner in Monday night's big drawing. Monday's winning numbers were white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The Power Play® multiplier was 4X.
Wednesday's Powerball drawing will feature the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot.
"Even though the jackpot was not hit, lotteries are urging players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. The Monday drawing produced more than 2.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $41.7 million," Powerball officials state.
Monday's drawing did produce five tickets that are worth $1 million each. Three lucky tickets worth two million were sold in Georgia, Arkansas and Texas.
One of the five million dollar winning tickets was sold in New York State.
The winning ticket was sold in the Bronx, according to the New York State Lottery.
The winning ticket was sold by Gasolina, Fairfield Food Inc., located at 2525 3rd Avenue in the Bronx.
Life-changing money is also up for grabs Tuesday night. Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing features a jackpot of at least $640 million.
