Blood Pressure Meds In New York Recalled, Can ‘Lead To Death’
Blood pressure medication used in New York has been recalled because of a "foreign material" that can lead to some very serious health issues.
Endo International announced that one of its companies, Par Pharmaceutical (Par), is expanding its voluntary recall of blood pressure medicine.
Blood Pressure Recalled
Below are the labels of the recalled products.
The recall was expanded to include seven lots of Treprostinil Injection 20mg/20mL (1mg/mL) to the consumer level.
"Treprostinil Injection is formulated for subcutaneous or intravenous infusion. The product is a prostacyclin vasodilator indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension," officials state in the recall notice.
Reason For Recall
The products are recalled due to the "potential" presence of "silicone particulates in the product solution."
This can cause some serious health issues if the "foreign material," reaches blood vessels.
"If the particulate matter reaches the blood vessels it can travel to various organs and block blood vessels in the heart, lungs or brain which can cause stroke and even lead to death," officials say.
No health issues have been reported, as of this writing.
The recalled items were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and hospitals from June 16, 2022, through August 7, 2023.
Customers who experience any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug should contact their physician or healthcare provider.
