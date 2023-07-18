Drunk Hudson Valley Cop Slaps Boy At Upstate New York Restaurant

An off-duty Hudson Valley police detective admitted to getting drunk and telling a child he helped place his father in prison and he would one day soon arrest the boy.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler confirmed that a police officers confessed to an off-duty incident with a child.

Orange County District Attorney Concludes Investigation into Actions of Off-Duty City of Middletown Detective

City of Middletown Detective Was Drunk When He Slapped Boy

Slanovec told officials he was drinking alcoholic beverages before his encounter with the boy and drove away from the restaurant after slapping the boy.

As part of the plea disposition, Slanovec was ordered to attend one year of alcohol abuse treatment and abstain from consuming any alcoholic beverages for one year. Under the terms of the agreement, the City of Middletown Court and District Attorney’s Office will receive reports every 60 days regarding the Slanovec’s compliance with the alcohol treatment.

“There is little doubt but that this detective’s senseless actions in striking the minor were related to alcohol abuse,” Hoovler said. “Notwithstanding his exemplary police record and lack of prior offenses, his actions in this case cannot be excused merely because he committed these acts while off-duty and after drinking. The young victim in this case knew that the defendant was a police officer and the defendant’s actions will likely cause him, and others, to not trust and appreciate those police officers who risk their lives everyday keeping us safe. I sincerely hope that this defendant, and all who suffer from alcohol or other substance abuse issues, seek the help that they need to overcome their issued before they seriously harm others and themselves.”

A permanent Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the boy and his family.

City of Middletown Detective Suspended

Slanovec was suspended by the City of Middletown Police Department. He remains suspended.

"Facing administrative charges concerning his continued employment with the City of Middletown Police Department, (he) agreed to waive any sealing of the record which would otherwise occur by operation of law so that his admissions can not only be used in the administrative proceedings currently pending against him, but can also be viewed by any potential future employers in the future," the Orange County District Attorney's Office stated. "The District Attorney’s Office notified the City of Middletown Police Department that it does not intend to call Slanovec as a witness in future cases."

